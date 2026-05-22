PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh faces fresh backlash after reel mocking Priyansh Arya sparks outrage

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh has once again landed in controversy after a social media reel involving teammate Priyansh Arya triggered backlash online. The clip quickly went viral, with several fans criticising the India pacer and expressing disappointment over the post.

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh is in the spotlight again, this time after a video involving his young teammate Priyansh Arya took over social media and kicked off another round of controversy during IPL season.

The video, which fans say came from Arshdeep’s Snapchat story, shows Priyansh Arya sitting with Harpreet Brar at the back of the team bus. The team was traveling in Lucknow at the time. Arshdeep doesn’t appear in the clip, but his voice is unmistakable. Off-camera, he's heard teasing Priyansh: “What a cutie, man! Show me your smile. Show me your teeth,” and then laughs along with some of the others.

Arshdeep Singh’s Snapchat story on Priyansh Arya.



- Priyansh visibly looking uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/TJCHY32Gi5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 22, 2026

Reactions were mixed. Some brushed it off as just playful banter between teammates—nothing unusual in a cricket dressing room. Others weren’t so sure. They argued that Priyansh seemed uncomfortable, pointing to how he avoided eye contact and kept talking on his phone while Arshdeep joked around. This fueled a debate about where harmless fun ends and uncomfortable teasing begins.

This isn’t the first time Arshdeep has faced backlash recently. Just a few days ago, fans called him out over a video with Tilak Varma, where he said “Oye andhere” to Tilak. Some people online said the comment was insensitive. On top of that, Arshdeep stirred things up when he fired back at a fan who said Punjab Kings should drop “Punjab” from the team name, snapping that he doesn’t take advice from people who still need their families to buy them chips and cold drinks.

All of this is happening while Punjab Kings struggle on the field, losing six games in a row and hanging onto their playoff hopes by a thread. They have to beat Lucknow Super Giants in their final league match if they want to stay in the running.

Amid all this noise, Punjab Kings’ head of sports science, Andrew Leipus, says Arshdeep’s holding up fine. “I don’t follow much social media myself, so I know there’s been a bit of chatter about vlogging and whatnot. I’m not across that,” Leipus told reporters before their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. For now, it seems the controversy off the field isn’t shaking Arshdeep on it.

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