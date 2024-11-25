Here is the complete of list of players bought by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 auction.

Punjab Kings made a grand entrance into the IPL 2025 mega auction with an impressive budget of Rs 110.5 crore, the highest among all teams. They wasted no time in getting down to business, making significant investments in key players. The team splurged Rs 18 crore each on talented Indian bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. However, the standout signing for Punjab Kings was Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer, acquired for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in IPL history.

In addition to these marquee signings, Punjab Kings bolstered their squad with a mix of Indian and overseas all-rounders. The team secured the services of renowned players such as Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, and Harpreet Brar. With a strong and diverse lineup, Punjab Kings are poised to make a formidable impact in the upcoming IPL season.

Players bought by PBKS in IPL Auction 2025

1. Arshdeep Singh (18 crore; RTM)

2. Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore)

3. Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 18 crore)

4. Marcus Stoinis (Rs 11 crore)

5. Glenn Maxwell (Rs 4.2 crore)

6. Nehal Wadhera (Rs 4.2 crore)

7. Harpreet Brar (Rs 1.5 crore)

8. Vishnu Vinod (Rs 95 lakh)

9. Vijaykumar Vyshak (Rs 1.8 crore)

10. Yash Thakur (Rs 1.8 crore)

11. Marco Jansen (Rs 7 crore)

12. Josh Inglis (Rs 2.6 crore)

13. Lockie Ferguson (Rs 2 crore)

14. Azmatullah Omarzai (Rs 2.4 crore)

15. Harnoor Pannu (Rs 30 lakh)

16. Kuldeep Sen (Rs 80 lakh)

17. Priyansh Arya (Rs 3.8 crore)

18. Aaron Hardie (Rs 1.25 crore)

19. Musheer Khan (Rs 30 lakh)

20. Suryansh Shedge (Rs 30 lakh)

21. Xavier Bartlett (Rs 80 lakh)

22. Pyla Avinash (Rs 30 lakh)

23. Praveen Dubey (Rs 30 lakh)

Retained players: Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh

Released players: Shikhar Dhawan (retired), Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Tanay Thyagarajan, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harshal Patel

