Preity Zinta, the co-owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings (PBKS), apologised to Shreyas Iyer after the 2024 IPL-winning captain nearly became the costliest player ever in IPL auction history.

In a video posted on JioCinema's official Instagram, Zinta humorously commented on the term 'record-breaking' and quickly apologized to Iyer, noting that he fell just a few lakhs short of setting the record.

Shreyas had a base price of Rs. 2 crore, which quickly increased. He entered the IPL auction 2025 as one of the most sought-after players, with many franchises keen on him. However, later that same day, Rishabh Pant overtook Shreyas to become the most expensive player in IPL auction history when he was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for a staggering Rs 27 crore.

When asked about the possibility of players receiving such huge bids, Preity reacted with a surprised expression, hinting that she hadn't anticipated such high stakes at the auction.

“Well, hamesha aisa laga tha ki jo bhi IPL mein, it’ll be record-breaking. Par 26 crore, yes socha tha (Sorry) 27 crore, Sorry Shreyas! Kuch toh tax mein katega.” (Well, I have always felt anything is record-breaking in the IPL. But 26 crore, yes, thought about it. (Sorry) 27 crore, Sorry Shreyas! A portion will go to tax.),” Preity Zinta told broadcasters.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are gearing up for a strong campaign in IPL 2025 with an updated squad, led by new head coach Ricky Ponting. After retaining key players Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh, PBKS made strategic use of their significant Rs 110.5 crore purse at the auction to build a powerful squad, adding players like Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Arshdeep Singh.

Star Aussie all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are also set to rejoin the franchise.

