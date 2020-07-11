'Patriotism is in his blood': MS Dhoni rejects brand endorsements till life returns to normalcy

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni has reported rejected to do any brand endorsements until life returns to normalcy in a bid to show solidarity with those suffering from the coronavirus crisis.

Mihir Diwakar, Dhoni's manager and childhood friend, recently made this claims that the 39-year-old has pledged against doing any commercial activity until the nation recovers from its current pandemic situation.

"Patriotism is in his blood, be it serving for the country (in defence) or (farming) the land, he's very passionate about it. He has about 40-50 acres of farmland and he is busy growing organic crops like papaya, banana there," Diwakar was quoted as saying by multiple outlets.

"He has stopped brand endorsements and has said that till life comes to normal, he won't do any commercial activity," he further added.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper returned back to his family from his training camp in Chennai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the kick-off of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) until further notice amid COVID-19 scare.

The rapid spread of the virus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

Mahi since then has been spending family time at his Ranchi farmhouse with daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The 13th edition of the IPL was supposed to act as a stepping stone for Dhoni to showcase his worth and forge his way back into the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.