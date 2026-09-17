'Paths not meant to be': Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw part ways 6 months after engagement

Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw have reportedly ended their relationship six months after getting engaged. Agarwal shared a social media post suggesting that the couple have decided to part ways, bringing an end to their engagement.

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and social media personality Akriti Agarwal have ended their engagement just six months after announcing it in March 2026. Akriti broke the news on Instagram saying they both agreed it was time to move on because their futures just weren’t aligned anymore.

In her message to followers, Akriti wrote, “With a heavy heart, I’d like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future.” She was honest about the affection between them, but admitted they realized staying together didn’t feel right. “As much as we love and care for each other, we’ve accepted that our paths just aren’t meant to be together. With everything going on in our lives, we both felt this was the best decision,” she added.

Neither Akriti nor Prithvi has shared more about why they split.

As they go their separate ways, Akriti wished Prithvi all the best and asked everyone to respect their privacy. “I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward,” she wrote.

She wrapped up her statement by asking people not to speculate about the breakup. “Please respect our privacy during this difficult time and avoid making any assumptions about why we made this decision. Thanks for understanding and giving us space.”

The couple made their relationship public in March when Prithvi posted photos from their engagement ceremony. But a few months later, Akriti posted something cryptic online about being cheated on, which sparked rumors about trouble in their relationship. She later clarified that her comment wasn’t about Prithvi but referred to issues with some friends.

Now, with Akriti’s latest statement, it’s clear the engagement has ended—and both of them want to keep the reasons private.

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