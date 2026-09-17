FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bihar tea seller celebrates PM Modi's 76th birthday by offering 76 cups of free tea

Bihar tea seller serves 76 free cups of tea on PM Modi's 76th birthday

'Paths not meant to be': Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw part ways 6 months after engagement

Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw part ways 6 months after engagement

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha trailer: Netizens say sorry to Ranbir Kapoor, troll 'laughable VFX' of Anjali Arora, Rajniesh Duggall's film: 'Iske saamne Adipurush gold hai'

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha trailer: Netizens say sorry to Ranbir Kapoor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

'Paths not meant to be': Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw part ways 6 months after engagement

Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw have reportedly ended their relationship six months after getting engaged. Agarwal shared a social media post suggesting that the couple have decided to part ways, bringing an end to their engagement.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 05:43 PM IST

'Paths not meant to be': Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw part ways 6 months after engagement
Akriti Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw (Courtesy: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and social media personality Akriti Agarwal have ended their engagement just six months after announcing it in March 2026. Akriti broke the news on Instagram saying they both agreed it was time to move on because their futures just weren’t aligned anymore.

In her message to followers, Akriti wrote, “With a heavy heart, I’d like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future.” She was honest about the affection between them, but admitted they realized staying together didn’t feel right. “As much as we love and care for each other, we’ve accepted that our paths just aren’t meant to be together. With everything going on in our lives, we both felt this was the best decision,” she added.

Neither Akriti nor Prithvi has shared more about why they split.

As they go their separate ways, Akriti wished Prithvi all the best and asked everyone to respect their privacy. “I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward,” she wrote.

She wrapped up her statement by asking people not to speculate about the breakup. “Please respect our privacy during this difficult time and avoid making any assumptions about why we made this decision. Thanks for understanding and giving us space.”

The couple made their relationship public in March when Prithvi posted photos from their engagement ceremony. But a few months later, Akriti posted something cryptic online about being cheated on, which sparked rumors about trouble in their relationship. She later clarified that her comment wasn’t about Prithvi but referred to issues with some friends.

Now, with Akriti’s latest statement, it’s clear the engagement has ended—and both of them want to keep the reasons private.

Also read| AFG vs IND 3rd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally get his chance as India look to test bench strength?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni wishes PM Modi on his 76th birthday: 'Health, energy and success’
Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni wishes PM Modi on his 76th birthday
'Why Not Name Trump Too?': Uddhav Thackeray breaks silence after son Aaditya named in Disha Salian death case FIR
Uddhav Thackeray breaks silence after son named in Disha Salian death case FIR
'Come to India or don't play': Hockey India flatly rejects Pakistan's Asian Champions Trophy neutral venue demand
Hockey India rejects Pakistan’s neutral venue demand for Asian Champions Trophy
Noel Tata breaks silence on reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman: 'Illegal'
Noel Tata breaks silence on reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman
Will Pakistan fight against Houthis to respect Islamic NATO? This is what defence minister said
Will Pakistan fight against Houthis to respect Islamic NATO?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement