Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to restart on May 17 after a halt of nearly one week. Names of several overseas players were doing the rounds earlier, who might not return if IPL 2025 resumes anytime soon.

Since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to resume with the ongoing 18th season, all the franchises have reassembled their domestic and international players for the upcoming league and Playoff games. However, there were several overseas players whose names were doing the rounds on social media, who said that they might not return for the remainder of IPL 2025. Among these names were Sunrisers Hyderabad's players Pat Cummins and Travis Head, whose return for the remainder of the IPL 2025 was dicey.

Now, as per a report by ESPNCricinfo, both Cummins and Head are expected to rejoin the SRH squad ahead of the IPL 25 resumption on May 17. Earlier this month, the 18th edition of the cash-rich league was suspended due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. On Monday, BCCI cleared the air by confirming that IPL would resume on Saturday in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday morning, Cummins and Head were named in Australia's squad for the World Test Championship final against South Africa, commencing on June 11. There were doubts over their involvement, considering Hyderabad has already been ruled out of the race for the playoffs.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Hyderabad skipper Cummins and Head have informed SRH of their decision to fly back to India. Cummins' manager, Neil Maxwell, confirmed that the Australian Test skipper is looking to return to India.

"Pat has a responsibility as captain of the franchise and is looking at returning," Maxwell told News Corp on Tuesday, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo. Cricket Australia's head of national teams, Ben Oliver, has assured that the board will work towards working with players on their individual decisions to return to India or not over the next two days.

For the unversed, SRH so far managed to clinch just three games out of the 11 played and occupy the 8th spot in the Points Table. Since the team is already eliminated from the Playoff race, it will conclude its campaign with three away fixtures against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 19, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 23, and against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 25.

(With ANI inputs)