Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad has been unsuccessful this season, winning only two games. They lost to the Mumbai Indians on Thursday with Hardik Pandya leading his team to a four-wicket victory.

It appears that Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins is departing from India during the IPL 2025 season. SRH has had a challenging season, with only 2 wins out of 7 matches played so far. On Friday, Cummins' wife Becky shared a post on Instagram suggesting that she was leaving the country. In a series of Instagram stories, Becky hinted at her departure from the country. However, it remains uncertain whether Cummins will be joining her on this journey.

The caption for one of the stories read “Pat Cummins always overpacking.” The other story was captioned, “Goodbye India. We have loved visiting this beautiful country.”

The recent social media post has sparked discussions among cricket fans, particularly amidst the ongoing IPL 2025 season where Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been facing challenges. With only two wins in seven matches, SRH currently finds itself in the ninth position on the points table, raising questions about the future of star player Cummins in the league.

SRH's journey in IPL 2025 has been tumultuous, starting off with a victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) but then experiencing a series of defeats. Despite a notable win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) led by Abhishek Sharma's exceptional 141-run performance, the team is yet to secure a win in an away match this season.

The speculation surrounding Cummins' potential departure remains uncertain as SRH prepares to take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

