Pat Cummins to miss limited-over series in South Africa? Here's what we know so far

Australia is set to play three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa in August. However, skipper Pat Cummins might miss the limited over series due to...

Australian skipper, under whose leadership the team lost the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final, is set to sit out next month's white ball series against South Africa. The reason behind this is that he wants to shift focus to building up his fitness ahead of the Ashes, scheduled to be played later this year. Cummins is currently not a part of the squad in the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies. ''I'll have a good training block for the next couple of months, six weeks or so,'' ESPNCricinfo reported, quoting Cummins.

What did Cummins say about resting for series against South Africa?

Talking about what he will do when he is not playing the series against South Africa, he added, ''Probably not bowling, but lots of gym work. (My) body feels pretty good, but there's always little bits and pieces you're always trying to get right and then build up for the summer. So it'll probably look like white-ball (cricket)...we've got some (matches against) New Zealand, India, potentially a Shield game and then into the home summer.''

Cummins, who remains Australia's ODI captain, has only led the Men in Yellow twice in the format since lifting the 2023 World Cup. He also missed the Champions Trophy earlier this year as he managed an ongoing ankle issue during the Test series against India.

For the unversed, Australia is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is in August against South Africa, starting with the shortest format of the game on August 10.