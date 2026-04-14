Pat Cummins set to join SRH before CSK clash on April 18? Return date of skipper revealed

Sunrisers Hyderabad might get a major boost ahead of a crucial clash with Chennai Super Kings on April 18 as their skipper Pat Cummins is likely to join the squad soon. Know more about it here.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's camp might see a major boost in the coming days as their skipper Pat Cummins is likely to join the squad ahead of a crucial clash with Chennai Super Kings on April 18. As per a report by Cricbuzz, Cummins is set to undergo a fitness test on Wednesday in his home country, which will reveal his future with the Hyderabad-based franchise in the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). If he manages to pass the test and receives the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Cricket Australia, he is expected to join the SRH squad on April 17.

For those unversed, Cummins had arrived in India for the 19th edition of the cash-rich tournament, but on March 27, he went to Australia for scans. Earlier, in a podcast with Business of Sport, Cummins said, ''I'm still recovering from a back injury, but it's good. I'm back bowling in the nets. The IPL is starting soon. I won't make the start of that, but it shouldn't be too long before I'm back out there playing. I'm back bowling. I'm bowling basically every third day at the moment. We've mapped out a plan to get me right by the middle of the tournament, so hopefully, if nothing goes wrong, play the back half plus the finals.''

SRH in IPL 2026 so far

Meanwhile, SRH defeated Rajasthan Royals on Monday, ending its 4-match winning streak. With this win, Sunrisers also jumped to the fourth spot in the Points Table with four points. Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain showcased magnificent performances and took four wickets each against the Royals to clinch the game.

In the next fixture, the Orange Army will face Ruturaj Gaikwad's Yellow Army at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.