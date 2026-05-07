Pat Cummins set for massive Rs 113 crore deal as Cricket Australia challenges IPL riches

Pat Cummins is reportedly set to receive a massive contract worth around Rs 113 crore as Cricket Australia looks to counter the growing financial pull of franchise leagues like the IPL. The proposed deal highlights CA’s efforts to retain top stars through lucrative central contracts.

Pat Cummins is leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, and his career’s hitting all kinds of high notes right now. There were rumors floating around that both Cummins and his Australian teammate Travis Head got huge offers—about Rs 94.3 crore each—from SRH and their affiliate franchises worldwide. The catch? They’d have had to say no to playing for Australia.

But now, Cricket Australia has made its move to keep its captain. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins just got a new contract offer from CA worth $12 million (around INR 113 crore) over three years. The goal is clear: make sure he puts the Australian Test team first, at least through 2029. Head received a similar deal too.

This isn’t just your standard pay raise, either. Cummins’ salary jumps by $1 million a year, which cements his place as one of Australia’s highest-paid athletes—he’s already ranked 15th on that list. Even more significant, this new contract means Cummins gets a big payout no matter how many matches he plays, something he didn’t have in his previous deals.

The timing of the news is interesting. Australia’s packed schedule includes 21 Test matches in the next 12 months, with home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, and tough tours to England, South Africa, and India.

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James Allsopp, CA’s head of cricket, made it clear that these big contracts are overdue for Australia’s star performers. “Absolutely. They’ve earned the right; they’ve been long-term performers for Australia across formats for a long period of time. There’s only so far you can take them under the current constraints. That’s definitely a priority at the moment,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Allsopp admits the situation isn’t easy. “It is a really tricky balancing act. One thing we do know is that the market pressure is coming at the players who drive the most commercial value. Your multi-format players like Pat, Josh [Hazlewood], and Trav—there’s a lot of demand for those players. So ensuring they remain committed to Australian cricket is a really big priority.”

On the IPL front, Cummins had something to celebrate. After leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 33-run win over Punjab Kings, he was pleased with the way his team played. The win bumped SRH to the top of the points table, despite a sensational unbeaten century from Punjab’s Cooper Connolly.

Cummins took home the Player of the Match after his outstanding bowling. He praised his teammates for their batting, and said defending a target against Punjab was always tough—but the team handled it well. “I think Punjab are a really good side, they were number one coming into this. I thought the batters to get up to what we did was sensational. I think that and then to close it out, no matter what the score is, bowling second against a side like that is always tough, but I thought we were quite clinical,” Cummins said after the match.

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