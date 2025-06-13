Australian skipper Pat Cummins is on a roll in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final against the South African side. With his 6-wicket haul against the Temba Bavuma-led side, he shattered several Test records.

Pat Cummins, who is leading the Baggy Greens in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final against South Africa, has toppled multiple records with his 6-wicket haul at the Lord's Cricket Ground. In the 1st innings, the Proteas were bowled out at 138, with the help of Cummins' 6/28 figures in just 18.1 overs. With this feat, he shattered several records and added many jewels to his crown. Check them out here.

Cummins scripts history in WTC 2025 Final

Pat Cummins ripped off Proteas batting lineup with his 6-wicket haul, becoming the 8th Australian and overall the 40th player to breach the 300-wicket mark in the red-ball format of the game.

Cummins also became the 5th fastest to reach the milestone in terms of balls bowled, 13,725 balls, surpassing West Indies' Malcolm Marshall by just 3 deliveries.

The 32-year-old Aussie seamer now also has the best strike rate of 45.75 balls per wicket for an Australian. He has also levelled with legendary Pakistani pacer Imran Khan to become the joint 10th fastest to touch the 300-wicket mark, reaching in just 68 Tests.

Cummins has now taken 136 wickets as a skipper for Australia, and Imran Khan is the only one ahead of him, who has 187 wickets to his name. He also has the best average now as an Australian pacer in 2025, with more than 50 wickets.

Meanwhile, Australia will resume batting in their second innings against South Africa. After Day 2 stumps, Australia were 144/8 with Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon out in the middle. In their first innings, Aussies were bowled out at 212.