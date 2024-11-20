Cummins' comments have certainly set the stage for what should be a great five-match Test series between two cricketing giants as anticipation builds for the series

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has ignited both excitement and controversy ahead of the much anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy with a blunt response to a question about Indian players. During an interview, when asked who he would pick for the Australian team if he could, Cummins responded with surprising confidence: "Nah. No one." His teammates were more likely to admit the talent of Indian players, and this statement is at odds with that.

Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, and Nathan Lyon were asked who they would like to see in the Australian set-up. Virat Kohli was selected by Lyon, who also hinted at the strength of an Australian batting lineup that could feature Kohli, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne. Rishabh Pant was a dynamic player, said Marsh, who then reminisced about their time together at the Delhi Capitals. Rohit Sharma was selected by Head for his aggressive batting style, and Scott Boland picked Jasprit Bumrah for being one of the best bowlers in the world.

Everyone picking their favourites or likeable players

Meanwhile Captain Pat Cummins: Nah no one pic.twitter.com/SkY3kadfPM — Pallavi (@Pallavi_paul21) November 19, 2024

Fans and analysts have been discussing Cummins’ dismissive comment, some of whom interpreted it as a sign of confidence in his team’s capabilities. But others see it as a little bit arrogant considering India's rich cricketing history. Cummins' comments come at an interesting time ahead of the Test series that starts on November 22 in Perth.

For India, who have just endured a disappointing home series against New Zealand and will be without key players Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, the series is particularly important. With Sharma out of the way, Bumrah will lead the side, and this series will be a test not just of skill but also of leadership.

Cummins' comments have certainly set the stage for what should be a great five-match Test series between two cricketing giants as anticipation builds for the series.