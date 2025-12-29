Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026? Here's what we know so far

Two of the Australian star bowlers, who recently sustained injuries, are likely to be included in the squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

Australian star pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are likely to be named in the Australian squad for the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 despite injury worries. Cummins, who recently played just one game in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26, withdrew from the series to take a rest as a precaution. Head coach Andrew McDonald said Cummins will have a scan in about four weeks.

''Pat will have a scan, I think, in another four weeks, so that'll give us the information then on where he's at for the World Cup. He'll be named in the squad of 15, and then we'll get that information as to where he's at,'' ICC reported, quoting McDonald.

On the other hand, Hazlewood last featured in a limited-overs series against India and was ruled out of the entire Ashes due to hamstring and Achilles injuries. He is also expected to be included in the squad for the upcoming ICC event.

''Josh is returning to bowl. He looks as though he should be right in terms of possible timeframes,'' McDonald added.

Another star player, whose contention for the T20 World Cup is in jeopardy, is Tm David, who recently suffered a hamstring injury during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). He was out of action for weeks due to a similar reason earlier this year, but the Aussies' head coach is confident of Tim's return for the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7. India are the reigning T20 champions.