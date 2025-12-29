Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026? Here's what we know so far

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Inside Adah Sharma’s Sea-Facing House in Mumbai: Farah Khan shocked by The Kerala Story actress's no-furniture living room, saying 'Chori toh nahi...'

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film SMASHES another record, becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in fourth weekend

THIS company is largest silver producer, it is not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani or Tata Group, know in detail

Ashes 2025-26: Pitch rating for Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground revealed

Silver prices fall Rs 21,000 per kg drastically to Rs 2.33 lakh on profit booking, day after sharp rally

Battle of Galwan: Tehseen Poonawalla reacts to Salman Khan getting brutally trolled for his 'smile' in teaser: 'If film keeps this tone, there's...'

Top Business Barons of 2025: Leaders Who Defined a Year of Promise and Execution

'Akshaye Khanna is on another planet': Drishyam 3 director reaveals REAL reason behind Dhurandhar actor's exit, challenges him 'do a solo film now'

'Will pursue case till he gets death penalty': Unnao rape survivor after Kuldeep Singh Sengar's bail stayed

When Soccer Media Becomes the Drone Show and the Internet Applauded the people of NMIA

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Legends to the MOBA Arena: Rai Star and Gyan Gaming Redefine Indian Esports

From Legends to the MOBA Arena: Rai Star and Gyan Gaming Redefine Indian Esports

Inside Adah Sharma’s Sea-Facing House in Mumbai: Farah Khan shocked by The Kerala Story actress's no-furniture living room, saying 'Chori toh nahi...'

Inside Adah Sharma’s Sea-Facing House in Mumbai: Farah Khan shocked by The Keral

THIS company is largest silver producer, it is not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani or Tata Group, know in detail

THIS firm is largest silver producer, it is not owned by Ambani, Adani or Tata

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to w

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026? Here's what we know so far

Two of the Australian star bowlers, who recently sustained injuries, are likely to be included in the squad for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 04:12 PM IST

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026? Here's what we know so far
ICC T20I World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Australian star pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are likely to be named in the Australian squad for the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 despite injury worries. Cummins, who recently played just one game in the ongoing Ashes 2025-26, withdrew from the series to take a rest as a precaution. Head coach Andrew McDonald said Cummins will have a scan in about four weeks.

''Pat will have a scan, I think, in another four weeks, so that'll give us the information then on where he's at for the World Cup. He'll be named in the squad of 15, and then we'll get that information as to where he's at,'' ICC reported, quoting McDonald.

On the other hand, Hazlewood last featured in a limited-overs series against India and was ruled out of the entire Ashes due to hamstring and Achilles injuries. He is also expected to be included in the squad for the upcoming ICC event.

''Josh is returning to bowl. He looks as though he should be right in terms of possible timeframes,'' McDonald added.

Another star player, whose contention for the T20 World Cup is in jeopardy, is Tm David, who recently suffered a hamstring injury during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). He was out of action for weeks due to a similar reason earlier this year, but the Aussies' head coach is confident of Tim's return for the T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7. India are the reigning T20 champions.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From Legends to the MOBA Arena: Rai Star and Gyan Gaming Redefine Indian Esports
From Legends to the MOBA Arena: Rai Star and Gyan Gaming Redefine Indian Esports
Inside Adah Sharma’s Sea-Facing House in Mumbai: Farah Khan shocked by The Kerala Story actress's no-furniture living room, saying 'Chori toh nahi...'
Inside Adah Sharma’s Sea-Facing House in Mumbai: Farah Khan shocked by The Keral
Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh film SMASHES another record, becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in fourth weekend
Dhurandhar becomes highest-grossing Hindi movie in fourth weekend
THIS company is largest silver producer, it is not owned by Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani or Tata Group, know in detail
THIS firm is largest silver producer, it is not owned by Ambani, Adani or Tata
Purge in China, Xi Jinping cracks whip, who are CPC's bigwigs thrown out?
Purge in China, Xi Jinping cracks whip, who are CPC's bigwigs thrown out?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to w
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major events of 2025 ‘every Indian should be proud of’
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi delivers year’s last radio address, lists out 5 major even
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq', a look fashion designer's journey
Manish Malhotra’s 2025: From MET Gala debut to producing 'Gustaakh Ishq'
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement