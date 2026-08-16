Pat Cummins hits back at 'preparation' critics after Bangladesh shock Australia: 'They played well'

Pat Cummins responded to criticism over Australia’s preparation after Bangladesh pulled off a historic Test victory in Darwin. The Australia captain admitted the visitors simply “outplayed us” as the hosts suffered a stunning defeat and fell 0-1 behind in the series.

Back in March 2026, Pat Cummins didn’t mince words. “Some of our guys are saying no to half a million pounds for 20 days' work to go and play those two Test matches against Bangladesh,” he said, as the upcoming Tests clashed with the ECB’s Hundred. Fast forward five months, and Cummins found himself on the receiving end. On Sunday in Darwin, Bangladesh steamrolled Australia, pulling off a commanding nine-wicket victory and grabbing a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

It wasn’t just a loss—it was a thrashing. Australia didn’t manage to win a single session over the 11 played. Bangladesh completely outclassed the hosts, a team ranked No. 1 in Tests. Afterward, Cummins looked stunned—but, to his credit, he still backed his team to turn things around in the second Test starting August 22.

Australia’s problems started and ended with the bat. Not once did they cross 300, so it’s no wonder Cummins pointed the finger at his batters—especially after that first-innings collapse for just 198. There was also talk before the match about whether Australia were underdone, lacking enough match practice. Yet Cummins stood by their preparation.

“Probably that day one. I thought our preparation was pretty much spot on. I thought it was excellent. So, yeah, no excuses. They played really well. I thought the day one wicket was a little bit early, but obviously got to try and find a way to bat a little bit longer than we did,” Cummins admitted after the match.

“And then, yeah, just couldn't penetrate with the ball. But yeah, I thought they played really well. Yeah, the batting, again, didn't quite capitalise on a few starts.”

Questions are flying about possible changes, especially with Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Weatherald, and Cameron Green under scrutiny before this Test. Only Green stepped up, digging in for a gutsy hundred in the second innings. But the noise around Labuschagne and Weatherald is only getting louder.

Still, when pressed on whether the lineup would change for the second Test, Cummins dodged the question. “Every time there's a game like this, you always kind of look at your match-ups and you make up with the team for the next one. But, yeah, we only just finished that hoo-up. Think about it. We're pretty good at bouncing back, so no doubt the batters and every group will get together and have a good think about this one and where we can improve.”

He didn’t sugar-coat it: “I think Bangladesh outplayed us in all facets, really. I thought they were really patient and quite disciplined. And yeah, once we were behind, it was really hard to get back.”

If you’re looking for bright spots, there were only two: Green’s fighting ton and Josh Hazlewood’s superb return to form. Hazlewood bagged seven wickets—six of them in the first innings—after battling injuries the last couple years.

“Josh, he hasn't had a great run for injuries the last couple of years, but he's one of the hardest workers. And yeah, he just showed his class. Didn't have too much in it, you know, scene-wise, still picking up six really important wickets. So he was fantastic,” Cummins said.

“And then Greeny, again, I thought, you know, his tempo this inning showed how good he is. Yeah, just needed a couple of us to hang around with him, but he was fantastic.”

Now it’s on Australia to dig deep, regroup and try to claw their way back in the next Test. The ball’s in their court.

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