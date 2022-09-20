Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Pat Cummins has the potential to lead the Australian cricket team in the ODI format: Ricky Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting believes Test captain Pat Cummins would be the side's new ODI captain after the retirement of Aaron Finch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

Pat Cummins has the potential to lead the Australian cricket team in the ODI format: Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting

Former Australia skipper and two-time ODI World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting believes Test captain Pat Cummins would be the side's new captain in 50-over format after the retirement of opener Aaron Finch.

READ: Pakistan cricket team unveils its new jersey ahead of the upcoming ICC T20I Cricket World Cup, check pics

Finch, currently the T20I skipper, announced his retirement from ODIs during Australia's recent home series against New Zealand, which the hosts' won 3-0.

With less than a year to go before the start of the 2023 Men`s ODI World Cup in India, Ponting thinks Cummins, 29, will be the ideal choice for the leadership role though it will lead to an increase in his workload in international cricket.

"I think it'll be Pat Cummins, to be honest. I know he doesn't play all the ODIs for obvious reasons, because his workload in Test cricket has been, like all the fast bowlers, very high in the last few years."

"I know they are very conscious of making sure that they've got Cummins, (Josh) Hazlewood and (Mitchell) Starc a 100 percent fit and healthy for the big Test series to come around. But look, I'll be surprised if it wasn't Pat Cummins," said Ponting on The ICC Review show.

Ponting further felt that Australia should consider Steve Smith and David Warner for any future leadership position in the white-ball side, which has been there since the ball-tampering ban in 2018 at South Africa, citing the current Test vice-captaincy role held by Smith.

"I`m just basing this on what's happened with Steve Smith - he is now the Test vice-captain again, having been the captain and really at the centre of the whole controversy in Cape Town. He is now the Test vice-captain, which means obviously that if Pat Cummins ever misses a Test, then Steve Smith is going to be the captain of Australia again in Test match cricket."

"So, if that`s the case, and all being even and reasonably fair, then I think it would be OK, as far as I'm concerned, for David Warner to have his name (in the ring). Not saying that they have to make him captain, but he should be able to be in the conversation."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 458 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.