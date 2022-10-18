Pat Cummins appointed Australia's ODI skipper as David Warner and Steve Smith miss out

File Photo

Cricket Australia confirmed the appointment of bowler Pat Cummins as the country's new One-Day International skipper on Tuesday. Aaron Finch withdrew from the 50-over format last month, thus Cummins has been given command of the ODI team. The pacer also leads the Test team.

"The Cricket Australia Board endorsed Cummins to become Australia's 27th ODI captain, taking over from Aaron Finch who retired from the format last month," Cricket Australia said in an official media release.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed playing under Finchy and have learnt an enormous amount from his leadership. They are significant shoes to fill although we are extremely fortunate to have a one-day squad with a huge amount of experience," said Cummins after being appointed as the new ODI captain.

Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia's EGM of High Performance and National Teams, said: "We are very fortunate to have a number of high-quality leaders and senior players across all formats.

"The Board and selectors agree Pat is the ideal choice to lead the ODI team through the next period including the 2023 World Cup."

"Pat has done an excellent job since taking on the captaincy of the Test side and we look forward to him leading the one-day team to the 2023 World Cup in India", Chairman of selectors George Bailey said.

Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith and Alex Carey were other candidates promoted in the media but David Warner was not considered as the process to revoke his life ban from leadership positions has not yet been completed.

Cummins said last week he was unlikely to play every ODI because of the number of matches Australia contest in all formats and that someone like Warner could step in when he was absent.

Warner was banned for life from leadership positions for his role in a 2018 ball-tampering scandal but Cricket Australia have set in motion a process that could see it removed.

READ| T20 World Cup: Liam Livingstone hits a monstrous six out of the ground against Pakistan during warm-up match, Watch