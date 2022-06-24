Pat Cummins and Australian team wait for 'power to be switched on so dinner can start' in Sri Lanka

Pat Cummins, posted a photo of him along with Alex Carey and Mitch Starc sitting in the dark and waiting for electricity to come back.

The country of Sri Lanka is in a crisis, especially after being hit by Covid-19 which sent the economy into a tailspin. As the country is fighting to make sure things get stable, the Australian cricket team decided to tour the side. The Australian team toured the island nation for six weeks in which they played T20I, ODI and Test matches.

However, the situation is so bad that some of the host nation's people could not even watch the matches at home as they were facing blackouts. As the luxury that normal Sri Lankans were used to was no longer available, even the Australian side faced some issues.

Taking to social media, Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins, posted a photo of him along with Alex Carey and Mitch Starc sitting in the dark and waiting for electricity to come back.

He captioned the pic, "Sitting in the restaurant earlier this week, waiting for the town power to be switched on so dinner can start. Sri Lanka is going through a tough time at the moment, but the people have been amazing to us and we are grateful to be playing and exploring here. We’re ready for Game 5".

As for the clash, the final ODI between the two sides may be a dead rubber as the Lankan side had secured a thrilling four-run victory against Australia in the fourth ODI to seal the five-match series.

Australia had kicked off the series in a stunning way clinching a two-wicket victory, but Dasun Sanaka's men scripted a comeback in the next match to level the series and eventually managed to win the next two matches as well.