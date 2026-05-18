Pat Cummins achieves rare IPL feat, surpasses Hardik Pandya with stunning show against CSK

The skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad added another jewel to his crown as he achieved a rare IPL feat during the crucial league stage clash with Chennai Super Kings.

Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper, again proved his mettle and showcased why he is one of the best pacers in the world today. During the crucial league stage game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday, Cummins achieved a rare milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his 3-wicket haul in the 4-over spell. In this spell, he conceded just 28 runs with an economy of 7 and took the important wickets of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Kartik Sharma.

With this spell, he surpassed Hardik Pandya in the list of IPL skippers with most wickets. He now sits in the second spot on the list, only behind Australian great Shane Warne.

Record of players with most wickets as skippers in IPL

Shane Warne - 57

Pat Cummins - 41

Hardik Pandya - 40

Anil Kumble - 30

Ravichandran Ashwin - 25

Zaheer Khan - 20

CSK vs SRH - Fight for Playoffs

Match No 63 of the IPL 2026 between CSK and SRH was played at the iconic Chepauk in Chennai. The home side won the Toss and elected to bat first against the visitors. Batting first, CSK posted 180/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of Dewald Brevis' 44 off 27 and Kartik Sharma's 32 off 19.

In reply, SRH suffered early blows in Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's wickets. Later, Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan added over 50 runs for the 3rd wicket partnership. Though Klaasen missed his half-century, Hyderabad made it to the finish line comfortably in the 19th over and clinched the game by 5 wickets.

With this win, SRH also seal their Playoffs berth and became the second team after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to o so.