Australian player Pat Cummins, who is currently out of action, has criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) of providing an 'unfair' advantage to Team India. The ongoing Champions trophy is being hosted by Pakistan, however, due to security concerns India will not be visiting the host nation and play all its games in Dubai. All the Men in Blue matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and if the team qualifies for the further rounds those games will also be held in UAE. On the other hand, the other seven teams will be travelling and playing their matches in different cities of Pakistan and Dubai.

Reacting to the statements given by many experts that playing in Dubai gives India an advantage, Cummins said, ''I think it's good that the tournament can go on, but obviously it does give them (India) a huge advantage playing on the same ground. They already look very strong and they've got that obvious benefit of playing all their games there.''

Meanwhile, Cummins missed the ongoing Champions Trophy as he decided to stay at home for the birth of his second child and recover from his ankle injury. However, the Aussie player will be in action from next month as he will be leading Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming edition of IPL.

Team India in CT2025 so far

Rohit Sharma-led Team India has won both its games in the Champions Trophy 2025 so far. While the first game was played against Bangladesh, the second match was with the team's arch-rivals Pakistan. India won both the games by 6 wickets. In the last match, Virat Kohli played a match-winning innings and hammered his 51st ODI century, the first one in the Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue will lock horns with New Zealand in its third and final game in the league stage on Sunday.