'Pass on the weed': AB de Villiers brutally trolled for picking Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh took a sharp dig at AB de Villiers after the South African great rated Virat Kohli above Sachin Tendulkar in overseas Test conditions. Ganesh responded with “Pass on the weed, brother,” sparking fresh debate over the two Indian batting legends.

AB de Villiers sparked quite a debate with his claim that Virat Kohli surpassed even Sachin Tendulkar when it comes to overseas Test performances. De Villiers acknowledged that Tendulkar changed the narrative for Indian and subcontinent players—he showed the world they could handle fast, bouncy pitches far from home. But then he argued that Kohli carried that legacy further, raising the bar even higher.

That said, when you look at the stats, the argument doesn’t stack up—at least not on paper. Tendulkar put up a staggering 15,921 runs in Test cricket, and nearly 8,705 of those came outside India. Kohli, impressive as he is, has 9,230 Test runs, with 4,774 of those scored abroad. When you focus on the tough SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, the gap gets even bigger. Tendulkar amassed 5,387 runs in 63 matches at an average of 51.30, including 17 centuries and 23 fifties. Kohli’s numbers: 3,661 runs in 46 games, averaging 42.08, with 12 centuries and 14 fifties.

Not everyone took kindly to de Villiers’ comparison. Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh didn’t mince words—he fired off a cheeky response, saying, “Pass on the weed, brother,” clearly poking fun at what he saw as a wild opinion.

Pass on the weed, brother. https://t.co/3XOy6o6x9t — Dodda Ganesh | (@doddaganesha) August 20, 2026

Still, de Villiers might not just be talking numbers; maybe he’s thinking about the bigger picture. Sachin Tendulkar wasn’t just another star—he was Indian cricket’s icon for decades, not just for his records but for what he represented to fans and players everywhere. Kohli, on the other hand, injected fresh energy into Test cricket precisely when T20s were drawing crowds and headlines. He made Test matches feel exciting and fiery again.

On top of that, Kohli brought a new kind of self-belief to the Indian team. Under his captaincy, India not only started dreaming about overseas Test victories—they went out and actually won, especially in places where Indian teams had struggled for years. Australia, England, South Africa—Kohli’s leadership inspired victories on those difficult pitches. So, while the stats still favor Tendulkar, it’s hard to ignore the influence—and almost defiant spirit—Kohli brought to Indian cricket’s modern era. Maybe that’s the kind of impact de Villiers had in mind.

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