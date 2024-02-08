Twitter
Headlines

Pakistan Elections 2024: Imran Khan's party-backed independents pose tough challenge to Nawaz Sharif's PML-N

This Bollywood actress to star opposite Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Suriya in pan-India films; it's not Deepika, Alia, Katrina

DNA TV Show: Why J-K still witnesses targeted killings after abrogation of Article 370

'Pass mat aana': KL Rahul urges paparazzi to maintain distance as he departs from Mumbai airport - Watch

Dance Deewane: 10 year-old Meerut girl stuns Madhuri Dixit with her performance on actress' song from Kalank

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This Bollywood actress to star opposite Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Suriya in pan-India films; it's not Deepika, Alia, Katrina

'I'm no James Cameron but...': Aditya Dhar on why Vicky Kaushal-starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama has been put on hold

Varanasi court to hear plea against worship in Gyanvapi mosque cellar on Feb 15

5 vegetables that are actually fruits

10 home remedies to remove dandruff naturally

Indian batters to win Orange Cap in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Ankur Tewari reveals what's new in Coke Studio Bharat season 2: 'We are trying to be braver' | Exclusive

Dance Deewane: 10 year-old Meerut girl stuns Madhuri Dixit with her performance on actress' song from Kalank

'I'm no James Cameron but...': Aditya Dhar on why Vicky Kaushal-starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama has been put on hold

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Pass mat aana': KL Rahul urges paparazzi to maintain distance as he departs from Mumbai airport - Watch

KL Rahul was spotted at Mumbai Airport as he seemed to be on track to play the 3rd Test against England.

article-main

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 11:24 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's wicket-keeper batsman, KL Rahul, appears to be on track to participate in the upcoming 3rd Test against England in Rajkot, commencing on February 15th. As he departed from Mumbai Airport, a video capturing Rahul politely requesting the paparazzi to maintain their distance from him has gone viral on social media.

Rahul showcased his talent in the 1st Test, delivering a crucial 86 runs in the first innings. However, his contribution was not enough to secure a victory for India, as they were stunned by a 28-run loss in Hyderabad. Unfortunately, Rahul was unable to participate in the 2nd Test in Vishakhapatnam due to reported back spasms. Nevertheless, his absence did not hinder the hosts, who triumphed with a resounding 106-run victory on the fourth day.

The wicket-keeper batsman solidified his position in the middle-order by scoring a determined century against South Africa in the first Test at Centurion. Unfortunately, despite his impressive performance, the match ended in a defeat for his team. In the opening Test against England, he had another opportunity to score a century, but he fell short at 86, losing his wicket to Tom Hartley.

After a disappointing loss in the first game, the home team made a strong comeback in the second Test. They started by amassing a total of 396 runs in the first innings after winning the toss. Jasprit Bumrah delivered an outstanding bowling performance, taking six wickets and dismissing England for 253 runs, giving India a significant lead of 143 runs.

Shubman Gill showcased his exceptional skills by scoring a flawless century, setting a target of 399 runs for the visiting team. Although England aggressively pursued the target, it proved to be an insurmountable challenge, allowing India to level the series.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rs 240 crore Airbus to Rs 451 crore necklace: Things Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani give as gifts

Uttarakhand: Violence erupts in Haldwani after 'illegal' madrasa demolition, shoot-at-sight ordered

Killer Mike breaks silence after being arrested post Grammy wins: 'I have the utmost...'

Meet man, son of poor immigrants who got job at Facebook at 23, was fired in 1 year, built Rs 664 crore firm in few days

India to replace its troops in Maldives with technical personnel: MEA

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE