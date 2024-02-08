'Pass mat aana': KL Rahul urges paparazzi to maintain distance as he departs from Mumbai airport - Watch

KL Rahul was spotted at Mumbai Airport as he seemed to be on track to play the 3rd Test against England.

India's wicket-keeper batsman, KL Rahul, appears to be on track to participate in the upcoming 3rd Test against England in Rajkot, commencing on February 15th. As he departed from Mumbai Airport, a video capturing Rahul politely requesting the paparazzi to maintain their distance from him has gone viral on social media.

Rahul showcased his talent in the 1st Test, delivering a crucial 86 runs in the first innings. However, his contribution was not enough to secure a victory for India, as they were stunned by a 28-run loss in Hyderabad. Unfortunately, Rahul was unable to participate in the 2nd Test in Vishakhapatnam due to reported back spasms. Nevertheless, his absence did not hinder the hosts, who triumphed with a resounding 106-run victory on the fourth day.

The wicket-keeper batsman solidified his position in the middle-order by scoring a determined century against South Africa in the first Test at Centurion. Unfortunately, despite his impressive performance, the match ended in a defeat for his team. In the opening Test against England, he had another opportunity to score a century, but he fell short at 86, losing his wicket to Tom Hartley.

After a disappointing loss in the first game, the home team made a strong comeback in the second Test. They started by amassing a total of 396 runs in the first innings after winning the toss. Jasprit Bumrah delivered an outstanding bowling performance, taking six wickets and dismissing England for 253 runs, giving India a significant lead of 143 runs.

Shubman Gill showcased his exceptional skills by scoring a flawless century, setting a target of 399 runs for the visiting team. Although England aggressively pursued the target, it proved to be an insurmountable challenge, allowing India to level the series.