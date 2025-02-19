Parthiv Patel made a light-hearted joke about cricket legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at an event, which had everyone including Akash Chopra in stitches.

Renowned sports journalist Vimal Kumar has recently penned another book centered around cricket, titled "Life Lessons From Cricket." The book launch event was graced by the presence of former cricketers such as Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, and Aakash Chopra. During the event, a question was posed regarding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, to which Parthiv Patel responded in a light-hearted manner, eliciting laughter from all present, including Parthiv and Aakash.

It is a rare sight to witness a cricketer poking fun at themselves, yet the jovial atmosphere persisted throughout the book launch as Parthiv Patel not only joked about himself but also playfully teased Aakash Chopra, leaving the audience in stitches. Vimal Kumar, the host of the event, welcomed questions from the media, stating, "Our esteemed media colleagues are in attendance. If you have any queries, please raise your hand, and we will provide you with a microphone."

During the event, a comment was made suggesting that the discussion might veer into controversial territory unrelated to cricket. However, the focus remained on the esteemed cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. When questioned about their mindset during the Champions Trophy, Parthiv humbly remarked, "Neither am I a legend nor is he (Aakash Chopra) a legend. We don't even know what that state of mind is. We haven't reached that point yet. Parthiv delivered this statement with a smile, prompting laughter from Aakash and the audience.

Although Parthiv Patel and Aakash Chopra may not have had extensive playing careers for India, they have transitioned into prominent roles in cricket commentary. Parthiv participated in 65 matches across all three formats, accumulating over 1700 runs without a century. Conversely, Aakash Chopra featured in only 10 Test matches for India, amassing 437 runs with two half-centuries to his name.

