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Pappu Yadav’s son impresses in IPL 2026 build-up, dominates KKR star in intra-squad match

Pappu Yadav’s son Sarthak Ranjan has grabbed attention ahead of IPL 2026 with a standout performance in an intra-squad match, where he dominated a Kolkata Knight Riders star. The young cricketer’s impressive display has sparked excitement ahead of the new season.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 09:05 PM IST

Pappu Yadav’s son impresses in IPL 2026 build-up, dominates KKR star in intra-squad match
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Star batter Sarthak Ranjan shone brightly at Eden Gardens on Friday during the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) intra-squad match in preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Sarthak, the son of politician Pappu Yadav, scored a rapid 37 runs off just 16 balls for the Rinku Singh-led Golden Knights against the Purple Knights, captained by KKR's Ajinkya Rahane. He struck five fours and two sixes, achieving a strike rate of nearly 240 before being caught at third man off Blessing Muzarabani.

The 29-year-old made a significant impact by scoring 20 runs in the third over bowled by pacer Vaibhav Arora.

Opener Seifert provided a fantastic start. However, his opening partner Rachin did not meet expectations, scoring just four runs before Vaibhav Arora dismissed him. Rahul Tripathi, batting at number four, contributed 17 runs off 14 balls before falling to Varun Chakravarthy.

In contrast, Rinku Singh showcased some explosive cricket in the middle order. He scored 40 runs before being dismissed by Karik Tyagi in the 18th over.

Acquired by the franchise at his base price of Rs 30 lakh during the IPL 2026 mini auction last November, Sarthak's path to the IPL was not instantaneous. He had made a name for himself in domestic leagues and the Delhi Premier League, demonstrating his talent with consistent batting displays that caught the attention of selectors and fans alike. His selection represents a beacon of hope for aspiring domestic players aiming to enter the elite level of cricket.

The emotional highlight came when Pappu Yadav took to X to express his pride in his son, stating, "Badhai betu, jamkar khelo, apne pratibha ke dum par apni pehchan banao... ab Sarthak ke naam se banegi hamari pehchan!"

Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep.

Also read| 'Thala meets Chetta': MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson union sparks reactions as CSK video goes viral ahead of IPL 2026

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