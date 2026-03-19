'Papa toh...': Arjun Tendulkar follows Sachin’s path, leaves Rishabh Pant amazed in LSG practice

Arjun Tendulkar impressed during Lucknow Super Giants’ practice session, showcasing skills reminiscent of father Sachin Tendulkar. His performance reportedly left Rishabh Pant stunned, adding buzz around the youngster ahead of IPL 2026 and highlighting his growing confidence.

Arjun Tendulkar shares several similarities with Sachin Tendulkar. In December 2022, he joined his father in a rare club by scoring a century on his Ranji Trophy debut. Earlier this month, at the age of 26, Arjun tied the knot, while Sachin was just 22 when he married Anjali in 1996. Now, another fascinating piece of trivia connects this father-son cricketing pair as Arjun prepares for a new season of the Indian Premier League, where he will play for the Lucknow Super Giants. After two seasons with MI, during which he played five matches, Arjun is ready to start a new chapter in his career, having been acquired by the franchise at the auction for Rs 30 lakh.

During one of LSG’s training camps ahead of IPL 2026, Arjun and captain Rishabh Pant connected, forming a friendly rapport. Pant assured the young player that he would support him whenever necessary, a gesture that highlighted the camaraderie between them. He also commended Arjun’s commitment to training with Yuvraj Singh just a day after his wedding. However, it was Arjun’s surprising admission about his bat weight that left Pant in disbelief – he uses a bat that is nearly 500 grams heavier than Pant’s.

"1220 grams," Arjun remarked, leaving Pant astonished. When Pant inquired about the benefits of using a heavier bat, Arjun responded, "It soars even with a light touch. My father played with bats weighing 1310-1315. I never use one lighter than 1200."

Already loving this new Rishabh-Arjun bond pic.twitter.com/pa79YqebbU — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 18, 2026

Arjun’s revelation evokes memories. Throughout his illustrious career, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar was known for wielding a bat heavier than most of his peers. Yet, contrary to common belief, he never significantly lightened its weight, although he did modify its shape over the years. As his career advanced and power transitioned to timing and precision, Tendulkar’s bat also evolved, becoming more curved. This change allowed him to focus more on timing rather than sheer strength.

In his autobiography, Playing It My Way, Tendulkar mentioned that he never preferred using a lighter bat, despite his coaches' recommendations. He started using a heavier bat at the age of 11, often borrowing his brother Ajit’s bat, which made his grip more bottom-heavy.

“I used a pretty heavy bat, and I was sometimes encouraged to move to a lighter one. Again, I did try, but I never felt comfortable, as my whole bat swing depended on that weight. When I was hitting a drive, I needed the weight to generate the power. It was all to do with the timing,” wrote Tendulkar.

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