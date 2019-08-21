Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

Pant needs to work on shot-selection: Virender Sehwag

The 21-year-old is the only Indian wicket-keeper batsman who has scored a Test century in Australia and England.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 21, 2019, 09:23 PM IST

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag on Wednesday said left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant needs to work on his shot selection to perform well in the limited-overs format.

"Pant has played well in the Test matches. He has to settle himself in the limited-overs game. He has to work on his shot-selection and then he will serve the country for long," Sehwag told ANI.



India's search for number four batsman has ended on Pant as he came in bat at number four in the recent T20I and ODI series against West Indies.

"In recent times, there are many players like Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, and Manish Pandey who are tested for the number four position. According to me, experienced MS Dhoni will also be tested for the number four spot," he said.

When asked about picking one from Ajinkye Rahane and Rohit Sharma, Sehwag said: "My first choice will be Rahane. If you ask between Rohit and Hanuma Vihari, then I will pick Rohit first."

Sehwag also congratulated Ravi Shashtri who has been appointed the head coach of the Indian cricket team for the second time.

"I wish Shashtri all the best for his second tenure. Although we lost the semi-final in the World Cup, I hope the team will do better in the T20 World Cup under his guidance," Sehwag added. 

