Palash Muchhal's cousin breaks her silence amid cheating rumours, sudden wedding delay with Smriti Mandhana: 'You all should not judge him without...'

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding, which was supposed to be held on November 23, came to an abrupt halt after the former's father fell ill and was hospitalised during the occasion. The sudden turn of events sparked widespread online speculation and many rumours, leading to a backlash against Palash Muchhal, with accusations of him cheating on Smriti Mandhana, which is still unproven.

Palash Muchhal, too, after Smriti Mandhana's father, was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after returning from the wedding venue in Sangli on Sunday. The singer was reportedly admitted due to severe exhaustion. The controversy around their wedding increased further when Smriti Mandhana and other members of the family removed all content related to the wedding from their social media accounts.

Now, amid Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding controversy, postponement, and cheating allegations, his cousin, Neeti Tak, has taken to her social media account in his defence. She posted via Instagram Stories, "Palash is going through a critical condition today. You all should not judge him without knowing the truth… Technology has come far ahead of humans, and people should not form opinions based on rumours. Pray for him."

On November 25, Palash Muchhal’s sister and famous singer Palak Muchhal, had requested privacy. She said, “Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We request you all to respect the privacy of both families during this sensitive time.” Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were set to get married on November 23.

