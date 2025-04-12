In a viral video of a PSL press conference, Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan is asked about his popular 'win and learn' remark by a journalist. Check out what happened next.

A video of a Pakistan Super League (PSL) press conference is doing the rounds online, where the skippers of six teams are addressing media personnel. The presser turned entertaining when a journalist asked a question about Rizwan's infamous 'win or learn' remark. The question sparked humour inside the room, and even other PSL team skippers couldn't resist themselves from suppressing their laughter. A journalist asked Multan Sultan skipper whether the team would finally start winning after 'learning' for so many years.

''Aapki captaincy main ab humne kaafi learn kar liya hai toh kya ab Multan Sultans win ki taraf jayegi iss baar?'' the media person asked to Multan Sultans' captain. In reply, Rizwan said, ''Aisa hai ki mujhe result ki parwa nahin hai. Result allah ke haath mein hai. Allah ne jo cheez hamaare haath mein di hai, usko hum fulfil karne ki koshish karenge, chahe woh hard work ho, awareness ho. Koshish toh hum poori karenge, Allah win bhi deta hai, learn bhi deta hai. Humne usse seekhna hai. Result allah ke haath mein hai.''

While Rizwan replied to the journalist, Karachi Kings' vice-captain Hasan Ali, seated next to him, couldn't resist himself from laughing. Not only Hasan but Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam was also seen smiling.

The 10th season of the Pakistan Super League consists of six teams and will be played in a double round robin system. The matches of PSL 2025 will be played in four venues, including Multan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Karachi. The season will conclude on May 18 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Islamabad United is led by Shadab Khan, Karachi Kings by David Warner, Lahore Qalandars by Shaheed Afridi, Multan Sultan by Mohammad Rizwan, Peshawar Zalmi by Babar Azam, and Quetta Gladiators by Saud Shakeel.