Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi finally talks married life with wife Ansha, reveals how he fell in love

Pakistan's renowned fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, exchanged vows with Ansha, the daughter of former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, in a private ceremony earlier this year. While Shaheen Afridi is very private about his life after the wedding with his wife. Recently, a video interview of the pace bowler surfaced online where Shaheen Afridi could be seen lovingly talking about his wife, Ansha.

When asked about the origins of their union, Shaheen Afridi revealed that he was the one who initiated the idea of marrying Ansha. He further explained that his mother had sent the marriage proposal, which was gladly accepted, as Shahid Afridi and his brother were close friends.

“It was my marriage so obviously, it was me who thought about marrying her. Lala and my brother have been friends for a very long time, and our elders know each other too. So, my mother went ahead with the rishta (proposal) and the families agreed,” he said shyly.

Shaheen Afridi was delighted to discover that Ansha is a girl who values family.

“The best quality about her is how much she loves her parents and her sisters; which is very rare nowadays. Mobile phones have created a distance, a wall between families and we rarely see kids talking to their parents,” he said adding that Ansha’s love for her family is most attractive about her.

Shaheen Afridi further added that at the end of the day, he bares his heart out to his wife, and she always listens and validates his feelings. He revealed that after any stressful day, the first person he calls to unwind is his wife, Ansha.

