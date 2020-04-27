Headlines

Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf eager to face Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, says won't let any batsman 'dominate' him

While all sporting events have come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, discussion and decisions regarding the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is still on.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 27, 2020, 04:32 PM IST



The tournament is slated to take place in October in Australia, later this year, and chances of the event being held are slim.

However, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is eager to lock horns with the best batsmen in the world.

Rauf has played in two seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and was one of the best performers for Melbourne Stars, in the Big Bash League (BBL) season nine.

The bowler, who made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut against Bangladesh in January this year, said he won't let any batsman like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma dominate him.

“This being a World Cup competition, the quality of opposition will be very tough as top players from each country will be playing in it so all batsmen will be difficult to bowl to,” Rauf said, as quoted by Pakistan media.

“But looking at the top T20I players in the world, to be the greatest challenge will come from the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. To do well against such top-quality batsmen will do wonders for my confidence and to be honest, based on my experience in BBL, I should be able to do well in the World Cup if given the chance. It is my nature that I don’t let any batsman dominate me,” he added.

He also spoke about participating in a Pakistan, India clash.

“It’s a given that any Pakistan versus India game comes with its own special pressure and tension. The pressure is equally high on both sides with supporters of each side wanting to win at all costs,” he said. “For me, any game such as the one between Pakistan and India which has more pressure in it brings out the best in me.”

“I say this based on past experience, where I have performed well when faced with extra pressure, and this match if I get the chance to play in it, will be no exception for me,” he further stated.

