This Pakistani player leaves behind Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar to reach special milestone in Test cricket

By the end of the day's play, the Pakistan team had amassed an impressive total of 563 runs for the loss of five wickets, overpowering the Sri Lankan bowlers.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 09:37 PM IST

The Pakistan cricket team has dominated the second Test match against Sri Lanka, tightening their grip on the game. After dismissing the hosts for a mere 166 runs in the first innings, Pakistan amassed a colossal score on the third day. Despite building a lead of 397 runs, they have only lost five wickets.

Unfortunately, rain heavily affected the game on the second day of the Test match. However, on the third day, Pakistan resumed their innings with a lead of 178 runs for the loss of two wickets. Opener Abdullah Shafiq was batting on 87, while captain Babar Azam had scored 28 runs. Babar was eventually dismissed after contributing 39 runs, but Shafique went on to achieve both a century and a double century.

By the end of the day's play, the Pakistan team had amassed an impressive total of 563 runs for the loss of five wickets, overpowering the Sri Lankan bowlers. Agha Salman remained unbeaten on 132, with Mohammad Rizwan providing support at 37.

The young 23-year-old Pakistani opener showcased his talent by scoring his first double century in style. He reached his century in just 149 balls, hitting 11 fours and 2 sixes along the way. Shafique then went on to complete his 150 runs in 235 balls, displaying his prowess with 19 fours and 4 sixes in a total of 322 balls.

Shafique's achievement of scoring a double century in only his 14th Test match is remarkable. Even renowned Indian batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli were unable to achieve this feat so early in their careers. Abdullah Shafique has played a mere 14 Test matches, yet he has already scored over 1000 runs at an impressive average of 50. In addition to his double century against Sri Lanka, he played an unbeaten innings of 136 against Australia in Rawalpandi last year.

READ| Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj soar in ICC Test rankings; Rohit Sharma enters top 10

