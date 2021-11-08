Pakistan fans brutally troll Virat Kohli after old 'going home' tweet resurfaces post India's T20 World Cup exit

Team India will be playing Namibia in their final Super 12 fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on November 8 and it will be Virat Kohli's last outing as a skipper.

The side's qualification hopes to semi-finals ended after Afghanistan lost to New Zealand. With the side not making it to the top 4 and Kohli ending his captaincy without an ICC trophy to his name, a lot of people feel sad for the batter.

Since India's exit from the World Cup was confirmed, a lot of Pakistani fans - who side made it to the top 4 - took to social media to troll the Indian captain. An old tweet of Kohli from the year 2012 started doing the rounds on social media. The tweet read, "going home tomorrow. not a good feeling."

going home tomorrow. not a good feeling . — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2012

Soon the Men in Green supporters started commenting under the same trolling Kohli and his side.

Sympathy from Pakistan is with you, best of luck for next time

But don't worry as an Asian team Pakistan is in the tournament and we Will win the world cup. November 7, 2021

Indian Fans right now

Bye Bye India pic.twitter.com/S9WwuXIwLV — PTI (@iiamarmygirl) November 7, 2021

About India, this will be for the first time since 2012 that the side failed to make it to the semi-final of any ICC event. Since the exit, many former cricketers and experts have been criticizing the team's performance this year.

Former India skipper Kapil Dev even stated that these types of results will come up when players prioritize playing franchise cricket over the nation.

"When players prioritize IPL over playing for the country, we what can we say. Players should take pride in playing for their nation. I don’t know their financial conditions so can’t say much. But I feel that first in line should be the country’s team and then franchises.

"I'm not saying do not play cricket there (for the franchise), but the responsibility is now on the BCCI to plan its cricket better. To not repeat mistakes, we committed in this tournament is the biggest learning for us," said Kapil Dev earlier.