A Pakistan-origin cricketer, who was in his 40s, died while playing a match in Adelaide. Some reports suggest that he was fasting during Ramadan and severe weather conditions were the reason behind his death.

A tragic incident occurred during a cricket match in Adelaide where a Pakistan-origin Australian player named Junaid Zafar Khan collapsed and died on the field due to extreme heat waves. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday at Concordia College Oval during a match between Old Concordians and Prince Alfred Old Collegians. It is also reported that the weather conditions were quite extreme as the temperature exceeded 40 degrees Celsius at the time of the incident.

If some reports are to be believed Junaid was fasting during Ramadan month but was consuming water throughout the day.

A statement was issued by Old Concordians Cricket Club explaining the incident, which reads, ''We are deeply saddened by the passing of a valued member of the Old Concordians Cricket Club, who tragically suffered a medical episode while playing on the Concordia College oval today. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly did not survive. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."

The paramedics present at the spot also attempted to perform CPR but Junaid could not be saved. The Islamic Society of South Australia president, Ahmed Zreika, also extended his condolences to Khan’s family. “At this stage, there’s no official confirmation on the cause of his passing, and it’s important to let medical professionals do their job rather than speculate,” he said.

More about Junaid Zafar Khan

It is being reported that Junaid was in his 40s, and moved to Adelaide from Pakistan in 2013. He was pursuing a career in the tech industry. His colleagues and cricket teammates also remembered him. Hasan Anjum said, ''It's a huge loss, he was destined for very big things in life.''