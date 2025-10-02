Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pakistani commentator Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' remark in Women's World Cup sparks row; here's what she said

Her comments come ahead of the upcoming India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup clash on October 5 in Colombo.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 09:02 PM IST

Pakistani commentator Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' remark in Women's World Cup sparks row; here's what she said
File photo
    Sana Mir, ex-Pakistan captain and commentator, has sparked controversy during the Women’s World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday, October 2. During the match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, she referred to Natalia Pervaiz as a player from Azad Kashmir. Pervaiz hails from Bandala in Bhimber district of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), which is also being referred to as Azad Kashmir. Mir noted that although Pakistan had won the World Cup Qualifiers earlier this year, many players, including Parvez, were relatively new.

    What Sana Mir said

    Mir highlighted that Pervaiz plays most of her cricket in Lahore, emphasising the challenges faced by players from remote regions in gaining national-level exposure. "Yes, they have won the qualifiers, but a lot of these players are new. Natalia, who comes from Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, plays in Lahore, a lot of cricket. She has to come to Lahore to play most of her cricket there," Mir was heard saying on commentary.

    Who is Sana Mir?

    She is the former Pakistan captain, who recently became the first Pakistani female cricketer inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The highest wicket-taker in ODIs and the second-highest in T20Is among Pakistan women, Mir was also the first Pakistan woman cricketer to pick up 100 ODI wickets.

    India vs Pakistan World Cup match on Oct 5

    India and Pakistan have been involved in several cricketing controversies recently in the Asia Cup 2025. Ahead of their upcoming Women's World Cup clash on October 5 in Colombo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has instructed the Indian women's cricket team to continue the no-handshake policy with the Pakistani players.

    READ | Yuzvendra Chahal returns to Northamptonshire in bigger role for 2026 campaign

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
