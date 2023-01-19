WATCH: Pakistani anchor Zainab Abbas falls after fielder crashes with her while saving boundary

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape pulled off one of the most remarkable victories in the short history of SA20s, chasing down a daunting target of 172 against a star-studded MI Cape Town. Despite losing half of their side before reaching the 100-run mark, the Sunrisers were able to pull off a miraculous heist, thanks to Marco Jansen's blistering 66 off just 27 deliveries.

Jansen, renowned for his bowling prowess, demonstrated his batting prowess with aplomb, smashing seven sixes and three boundaries in his knock. The right-handed batsman batted with a strike rate of 244.44, leaving no bowler unscathed.

Jansen showed no mercy as he ruthlessly dispatched Rashid Khan for 28 runs in a single over. Khan, widely regarded as one of the premier spinners in T20 cricket, was left shell-shocked by the sheer power and precision of Jansen's batting. It was a masterclass in batting that left spectators in awe.

One of Jansen's boundaries off Sam Curran flew straight to the deep mid-wicket corner, and two fielders scrambled to save it. In the process, one of the fielders collided with journalist Zainab Abbas, sending her tumbling to the ground. Zainab had been interviewing a member of the coaching staff at the time of the incident. Fortunately, she quickly rose to her feet and confirmed that she was unharmed.

"This is coming straight for us.." @ZAbbasOfficial, you good? @CapeTownCityFC your manager somehow avoided the contact! pic.twitter.com/32YPcfLCMf — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) January 18, 2023

Despite their victory, the Sunrisers remain in fifth place in the points table, having won two and lost two of their four matches, with a net run rate of -0.579. The Mumbai Indians Cape Town, however, have two wins and three defeats from five matches, but are in second place due to their superior net run rate of +0.264.

The Paarl Royals are at the top of the table, while the Pretoria Capitals occupy third place. The Johannesburg Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, are at the bottom of the table, having won two of their four matches, but with a below-par net run rate of -1.055. The Durban Super Giants are in fourth place.

