Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Kamran Akmal

Pakistan veteran wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, February 7. Ahead of the 2023 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he addressed reporters and declared that it was time for the younger generation to take the reins.

Akmal was recently appointed as the batting consultant for the Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). At the age of 41, Akmal expressed his enthusiasm for taking on managerial roles with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He is eager to use his vast experience and knowledge to help the team reach its full potential.

“Obviously, I will not be playing cricket anymore due to new roles in PCB,” Akmal was quoted as saying.

“I will be playing small leagues but that too depends on my responsibilities in a new role given to me by PCB,” he added.

Akmal made his debut for Pakistan in 2002 and went on to play until 2017. In 53 Tests, 157 ODIs, and 58 T20Is, the right-handed batter scored an impressive 2,648, 3,236, and 987 runs respectively, with the help of 11 centuries and 27 half-centuries.

He last represented the national team in an ODI against the West Indies in April 2017 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Akmal is second on the list of all-time leading run-scorers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). From 2016 to 2022, he represented the Zalmi, amassing 1972 runs at an impressive average of 27.38 and a strike-rate of 136.94, including three centuries and 12 half-centuries.

However, Babar Azam remains the top run-scorer with 2413 runs from 66 innings, including 23 half-centuries. Akmal's prowess is further highlighted by his impressive first-class record, having accumulated over 13000 runs with 33 centuries and 62 half-centuries.

