PAK vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Pakistan vs West Indies Live in India

After recently defeating Bangladesh, Pakistan is all set to host West Indies in an upcoming three-match T20I and ODI series. The Windies will be looking to make a strong comeback after a disappointing outing at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. They will also be without regular skipper Kieron Pollard.

The Windies side will be looking to make amends in the game, but will also be terrified as Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers have been ruled out of the series due to testing COVID-19 positive. Their T20 specialists Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, and Shimron Hetmyer are also unavailable due to different reasons.

All you need to know about Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I:

When and what time will the first T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies start?

The first T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be played on December 13 at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the first T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies take place?

The first T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be held at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Which channel will telecast the first T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies in India?

The first T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the first T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies in India?

The first T20I match between Pakistan vs West Indies will stream live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell