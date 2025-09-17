Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Updates: UAE opt to bowl against Pakistan; Andy Pycroft remains match referee

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, worked at Apple, he is now doing...

SHOCKING, SHAMEFUL: Pakistan-origin doctor leaves patient midway through surgery to have sex

Narendra Modi’s diet secrets: How fasting keeps the Prime Minister focused at 75

Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her perfectly sculpted figure in denim bodycon dress with unique twist; see pics

Raj Kundra makes shocking allegation against Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia; claims part of Rs 60 crore fraud amount was...

Explained: Who advances to Super 4s if Pakistan boycott Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE

Anurag Kashyap doesn't see himself as 'a fearless filmmaker': 'Most people want fame and lifestyle, I just want to...'

'Rivers, dams of Kashmir will...': Lashkar-e-Taiba's leader issues open threat to India months after Op Sindoor

Pakistan's nefarious design exposed: Islamabad uses drones to push drugs into India, Karachi and Gwadar port for trafficking, details...

This Pakistani richest business group is linked with Army, valued at Rs...; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Disha Patani house firing case: Two accused, belonging to Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang, killed in encounter

Disha Patani house firing case: Two accused killed in encounter

Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, worked at Apple, he is now doing...

Meet man, India’s youngest IITian who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24

SHOCKING, SHAMEFUL: Pakistan-origin doctor leaves patient midway through surgery to have sex

SHAMEFUL: Pakistan-origin doctor leaves patient midway through surgery for sex

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Updates: UAE opt to bowl against Pakistan; Andy Pycroft remains match referee

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: The PCB had accused Pycroft of failing to enforce the "spirit of cricket" after the Indian team’s players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts in the recent high-stakes clash.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 08:35 PM IST

Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Updates: UAE opt to bowl against Pakistan; Andy Pycroft remains match referee
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Live Match Score: The Asia Cup 2025 is on the brink of collapse as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly considers a boycott of its crucial match against the United Arab Emirates. Tensions between the PCB and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have reached a fever pitch over the ongoing match referee controversy, placing the tournament's integrity and Pakistan's future in jeopardy.

Sources close to the PCB confirm that Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is holding emergency consultations with senior board officials. The deliberations follow the ICC's decision to reject Pakistan's formal demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the tournament. The PCB had accused Pycroft of failing to enforce the "spirit of cricket" after the Indian team’s players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts in the recent high-stakes clash.

As the team's scheduled match against the UAE approaches, the PCB has yet to issue a definitive statement, but their actions speak volumes. The team has canceled its pre-match press conference, and reports from the ground indicate a serious possibility of the players not taking the field.

Pakistan vs UAE Live Updates:

  • The Pakistan cricket team has arrived at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The players have exited the bus and are retrieving their kits from the vehicle.
  • The 'No Handshake Controversy' that occurred during the Asia Cup 2025 unfolded over several days, heightening tensions between India and Pakistan. On September 14, Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha chose not to take part in the post-match presentation after India's team opted out of the traditional handshake, which drew criticism from Pakistan’s coach Mike Hesson. The following day, Pakistan filed a formal complaint with the ICC against match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging bias and calling for his removal from Pakistan’s matches.
  • When the ICC dismissed this request on September 16, Pakistan threatened to forfeit their upcoming game if Pycroft was officiating and canceled their pre-match media conference, although they did practice at the ICC Academy. Pakistan reiterated its protest by sending a second letter to the ICC. On September 17, after some delays, the Pakistan team finally left for the stadium, but the start of the scheduled match was delayed by an hour due to the ongoing controversy.
  • Match referee Andy Pycroft, who has been requested to step down by the Pakistan Cricket Board, is on his way to the ICC headquarters. It remains unconfirmed if he will participate in the Pakistan vs UAE match this evening.
  • Mohsin Naqvi has just tweeted: "We have asked the Pakistan team to depart for the Dubai Cricket Stadium. More details to follow.
  • A walkover would automatically hand the UAE a victory, securing their place in the Super 4s and sending Pakistan home. The unprecedented crisis has drawn sharp criticism from former cricketers and commentators, who fear the politicization of the sport will have far-reaching consequences. Fans and pundits alike are monitoring the situation with bated breath, as the fate of one of cricket's most anticipated tournaments hangs in the balance.
  • According to a report by PTI, the Pakistan cricket team is on its way to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. We are still awaiting the final confirmation about the match. As the team led by Salman Agha is said to be arriving at the stadium, the match could potentially take place.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ED summons cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in illegal betting app case
ED summons cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in illegal betting app case
Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines
Mata Vaishno Devi yatra back after 22 days of landslide
After Astronomer, Nestle, another office affair surfaces! THIS company fires CEO for relationship with...
After Astronomer, another office affair surfaces! THIS firm fires CEO for...
Pune Police register case against sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother for..., know what happened
Pune Police register case against sacked IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s mother for..
Is Ranbir Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and more celebs' obsession with matcha healthy as claimed? Check benefits, risks and more
Is Ranbir Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and more celebs' obsession with matcha healthy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE