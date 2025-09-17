Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Updates: PCB considers boycott as tensions with ICC escalate

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Asia Cup 2025: The PCB had accused Pycroft of failing to enforce the "spirit of cricket" after the Indian team’s players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts in the recent high-stakes clash.

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Live Match Score: The Asia Cup 2025 is on the brink of collapse as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly considers a boycott of its crucial match against the United Arab Emirates. Tensions between the PCB and the International Cricket Council (ICC) have reached a fever pitch over the ongoing match referee controversy, placing the tournament's integrity and Pakistan's future in jeopardy.

Sources close to the PCB confirm that Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is holding emergency consultations with senior board officials. The deliberations follow the ICC's decision to reject Pakistan's formal demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the tournament. The PCB had accused Pycroft of failing to enforce the "spirit of cricket" after the Indian team’s players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts in the recent high-stakes clash.

As the team's scheduled match against the UAE approaches, the PCB has yet to issue a definitive statement, but their actions speak volumes. The team has canceled its pre-match press conference, and reports from the ground indicate a serious possibility of the players not taking the field.

Pakistan vs UAE Live Updates:

A walkover would automatically hand the UAE a victory, securing their place in the Super 4s and sending Pakistan home. The unprecedented crisis has drawn sharp criticism from former cricketers and commentators, who fear the politicization of the sport will have far-reaching consequences. Fans and pundits alike are monitoring the situation with bated breath, as the fate of one of cricket's most anticipated tournaments hangs in the balance.

According to a report by PTI, the Pakistan cricket team is on its way to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. We are still awaiting the final confirmation about the match. As the team led by Salman Agha is said to be arriving at the stadium, the match could potentially take place.