Pakistan vs South Africa: When and where to watch WCL 2025 Final, live streaming in India, possible Playing XI and more

Ahead of the much-awaited finals of the World Championship of Legends (WTC) 2025, take a look where and when can you watch the game in India, on the plaforms ike TV and OTT.

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is on the verge of concluding with a high-voltage Final on Saturday, August 2. In the WCL 2025 Final, the South Africa Champions will take on the Pakistan Champions at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The team of Pakistan reached the WCL 2025 Final after being unbeaten in the league stage. Post India's walkover in the semi-final game after many players protested against the match, Pakistan directly reached the finals.

On the other hand, South Africa has been a dominant force in the tournament with a major contribution from its skipper AB de Villiers, who smashed two centuries so far. Beating Australia Champions in the semis, the Proteas reached the final and are all set for a high-octane game.

Pakistan vs South Africa: When and where to watch WCL 2025 Final?

The WCL 2025 Final game between Pakistan Champions and South Africa Champions will be played at Edgbaston on Saturday, August 2. It will begin at 9 pm (IST). The match can be watched in India at Star Sports Network, and for online users, it can be viewed on the FanCode app and on WCL's official website.

Pakistan vs South Africa: Possible Playing XI

Pakistan - Shoaib Malik (C), Kamran Akmal (WK), Sharjeel Khan, Fawad Alam, Umar Amin, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, and Saeed Ajmal.

South Africa - AB de Villiers (C), Morne van Wyk (WK), JJ Smuts, Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Henry Davids, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier.