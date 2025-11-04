PAK vs SA, 1st ODI: Babar Azam gets dismissed for just 7 runs, netizens say, 'Need to move on...'; WATCH

Batting at number three for Pakistan, Babar Azam was dismissed for just seven runs. In his innings, he faced 12 balls and hit just one four.

PAK vs SA: Pakistan's batter Babar Azam suffered a setback during the first match of the ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. Batting at number three for Pakistan, Babar was dismissed for just seven runs. In his innings, he faced 12 balls and hit just one four. The Pakistani batter has been struggling to find form for a long time. He showed signs of regaining his form with a half-century in the T20 series against South Africa, but he failed again in the ODI series.

Many cricket fans expressed their disappointment after Babar was dismissed for just 7 runs. One user wrote, "Not just Pakistan cricket, the entire Pakistan and cricket fans across the globe need to move on from Babar Azam."

Babar Azam doesn't know how to bat forget about having talent such an incompetent player will be kicked out of Zimbabwe squad if he was a part of it#PAKvSA #SAvsPAK #BabarAzampic.twitter.com/JylOXECqEd — SanjayGandhi (@SanjayGandhi41) November 4, 2025

Pak vs SA 1st ODI

In the first ODI against Pakistan, South Africa lost the toss and was invited to bat first. Batting first, Luan-Dre Pretorius and Quinton de Kock shared a 98-run opening partnership. Luan-Dre Pretorius scored 57 runs off 60 balls, while de Kock made 63. The Pakistani bowlers made a strong comeback, dismissing South Africa for 263 runs in 49.1 overs.

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Hussain Talat, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan

South Africa Squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Hussain Talat, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan