Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match abandoned due to rain in Colombo, teams share points

Persistent rain forced the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash between Pakistan and New Zealand to be abandoned, with both teams sharing one point each. The washout could prove crucial in the tight race for semifinal qualification.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 09:32 PM IST

Courtesy: X/ICC
The Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 began on a disappointing note as persistent monsoon rain forced the abandonment of the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Not a single ball was bowled, despite the tireless efforts of the ground staff, leaving both teams to share a point—a result far from ideal for either side.

There was early optimism for a contest. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and opted to bat, bringing the experienced Fakhar Zaman into the lineup. New Zealand welcomed back skipper Mitchell Santner following illness. The anticipation was high as players prepared to take the field, but a light drizzle quickly intensified, keeping the covers on and delaying any chance of play.

With no reserve days in the Super 8s, officials extended the wait until 10:16 PM in hopes of fitting in a five-overs-a-side match. Ultimately, the persistent rain left no window for play, and umpires were left with no choice but to call off the match.

Both teams now find themselves with a solitary point in a highly competitive Group 2 that also features England and co-hosts Sri Lanka. For Pakistan, the task ahead is clear—they travel to Kandy to face England on February 24 in what is effectively a must-win fixture if they hope to secure a top-two finish and advance.

New Zealand, meanwhile, remain in Colombo to take on Sri Lanka on February 25. With only one point from their opening fixture, they will likely need to win both remaining matches to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The washout was a letdown for fans eager for high-stakes action, but the tournament schedule moves forward. A double-header is set for tomorrow—a chance for the Super 8s to finally deliver the excitement and intensity expected at this stage.

