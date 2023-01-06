Pakistan vs New Zealand: Shahid Afridi-led selection committee announces squad for ODI series, Details Inside

Image Source: Twitter

The interim selection committee for Pakistan, led by Shahid Afridi, has announced the squad for the forthcoming one-day international series against New Zealand at home. Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman have returned to the 16-man squad, while Shan Masood has been recalled to the ODI squad. Tayyab Tahir and Kamran Ghulam, both uncapped batters, as well as wrist spinner Usama Mir, have been named to the squad.

Regular vice-captain Shadab Khan is missing from the squad after suffering a finger injury while playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. Usama Mir, a 27-year-old uncapped leg-spinner, has been picked in his place.

There was no room for Abrar Ahmed, who has been outstanding with the ball since making his debut against England last month. Kamran Ghulam, who was recently named to the Test team, has also been called up to the ODI squad. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf returns after missing the New Zealand Test series as well as the two previous Tests due to an injury sustained in the first Test of the England series.

“We had limited ODI cricket last year and this year, we are scheduled to play 11 ODIs before we participate in the Asia Cup, followed by the World Cup in conditions that will be familiar to us," interim chief selector Shahid Afridi said in the press conference.

"So, we aim to make optimum use of these 11 ODIs by providing opportunities to our consistent performers that will enable us to select the best available players for the two important tournaments."

Meanwhile, Shan Masood and Haris Sohail make their ODI comeback. Masood last played an ODI in 2019, while Sohail has not played a fifty-overs match since 2020.

For the first time since the hosts won the series 5-0 in 2003–04, New Zealand will play an ODI series in Pakistan. The most recent bilateral series between the two teams finished in a 1-1 tie in 2018–19.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

