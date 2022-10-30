Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs NED match 29 of T20 World Cup in India

Pakistan will be hoping to avoid a third straight defeat in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia when they face the Netherlands in a Super 12 contest, in Perth on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 07:41 AM IST

Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs NED match 29 of T20 World Cup in India
Pakistan vs Netherlands

Pakistan will be hoping to avoid a third straight defeat in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia when they face the Netherlands in a Super 12 contest, in Perth on Sunday.

READ: IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: Check out Probable XI, Weather Conditions for India-South Africa match

Both Pakistan and Netherlands are winless after two matches in Group 2, and the match on Sunday will give both teams an opportunity to get their campaign rolling.

Two last-ball defeats in consecutive games haven’t helped Pakistan’s case, and their road only gets tougher from here on. Babar Azam and Co will have to win all their three remaining games ( vs Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh), and hope other results go their way.

While Pakistan cannot afford any further slip-ups this tournament, the Netherlands will be hoping to cause a massive upset on the Men in Green, and it will be interesting to how the Netherlands will approach this game.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands will be played on Sunday, 30 October.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands will start at 12:30 pm IST (3 pm local time).

READ: PAK vs NED Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Netherlands Super 12 Match 29, T20 World Cup 2022

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands Live on Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the Live stream of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and the Netherlands?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for LIVE updates and scores.

READ: India legend Mithali Raj set for commentary debut during PAK-NED T20 World Cup fixture

Pakistan vs Netherlands Probable XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackerman, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmed, Frad Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey attend Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Diwali bash
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.