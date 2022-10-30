Pakistan vs Netherlands live streaming: When and where to watch PAK vs NED match 29 of T20 World Cup in India

Pakistan vs Netherlands

Pakistan will be hoping to avoid a third straight defeat in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia when they face the Netherlands in a Super 12 contest, in Perth on Sunday.

Both Pakistan and Netherlands are winless after two matches in Group 2, and the match on Sunday will give both teams an opportunity to get their campaign rolling.

Two last-ball defeats in consecutive games haven’t helped Pakistan’s case, and their road only gets tougher from here on. Babar Azam and Co will have to win all their three remaining games ( vs Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh), and hope other results go their way.

While Pakistan cannot afford any further slip-ups this tournament, the Netherlands will be hoping to cause a massive upset on the Men in Green, and it will be interesting to how the Netherlands will approach this game.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands will be played on Sunday, 30 October.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands will start at 12:30 pm IST (3 pm local time).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands Live on Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the Live stream of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and the Netherlands?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for LIVE updates and scores.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Probable XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackerman, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmed, Frad Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren