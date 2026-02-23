Pakistan vs England Super 8 match: Head-to-head stats, possible Playing XI, last five clashes, and more

Pakistan and England are set to lock horns on Tuesday, February 24, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Pakistan's first game against New Zealand was called off due to rain.

Pakistan and England are set to lock horns on Tuesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium for the next fixture in the Super 8 round of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. On one hand, England crushed co-hosts Sri Lanka in their first Super 8 game by registering a victory by 51 runs. On the other hand, Pakistan's first Super 8 game against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain. The upcoming contest holds much importance to both sides, as a win for England will put them in strong contention for the semi-final round. The result of this game will affect Pakistan's chances for the semi-final.

If Pakistan lose against England, then their qualification chances will be quite tough as they can reach a maximum of 3 points if they manage to win their last game against Sri Lanka. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at some of the important records and details about the PAK vs ENG rivalry.

PAK vs ENG: Head-to-head record

Total Matches Played - 31

PAK Won - 9 + one game after match tied

ENG Won - 20 + one game after match tied

No Result - 1

PAK vs ENG: Last five clashes

The last T20I game between Pakistan and England was played at The Oval in May 2024, which was won by the home side. Talking about their last five contests, England won all five games against the South Asian nation convincingly.

PAK vs ENG: Match Timings and Venues

The upcoming match between Pakistan and England will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the Toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

PAK vs ENG: Possible Playing XI

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Usman Tariq.