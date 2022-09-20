Search icon
Pakistan vs England 1st T20I live streaming: How to watch PAK vs ENG 1st T20I in India

Pakistan and England will lock horns in the first game of the 7-match T20I match series in the run up to next month’s T20I World Cup 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

File Photo

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I: Babar Azam-led Pakistan side will shortly take on Moeen Ali-led England in the first match of 7-match T20I match series in the run up to next month’s T20 World Cup 2022. England are without their regular T20 skipper Jos Buttler, who is under recovery following a calf injury. 

This is England’s first tour of Pakistan since 2005. Four of the seven matches will be played in Karachi while 3 will be played in Lahore. 

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I match: When, where and how to watch

The match is taking place at the National Stadium in Karachi and will begin at 8pm (Indian Standard Time (IST). England have won the toss and chose to bowl first. 

Pakistan vs England 1st T20I match: Where to watch?

The match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India. For livestreaming the match online, fans can go to the SonyLIV website and app.

Team Lineups - Pakistan vs England 1st T20I

Pakistan starting XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

England starting XI: Phil Salt, Alex Hales (w), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson

