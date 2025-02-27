In the 9th match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, host Pakistan is set to face Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Over the years, the two teams have faced each other multiple times in ICC events. Below is a brief head-to-head comparison of both teams.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to clash in Rawalpindi in their third and last league game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Despite being a dead rubber match, means it will hardly have any impact on the qualification of other teams in the semis, it is an important game for the mental high ground for the players of these two teams. Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced each other in ICC events several times, so let us take a look at a brief comparison between the two teams.

ODI World Cup

The Men's team of both countries have faced each other three times in the ODI World Cup, with the first encounter being played in Northampton, England. The game was won by Bangladesh by 62 runs. Pakistan and Bangladesh locked horns in Dhaka for the second time in 2011, which was won by the former convincingly by 58 runs. Their third match took place in London in the 2019 World Cup, which Pak team clinched by 94 runs.

Champions Trophy

Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced each other just once in the Champions Trophy. It was 2004 in Birmingham, where Pakistan registered an easy win by 9 wickets. On Thursday, the two teams will lock horns for the second time in the Champions Trophy.

T20 World Cup

The clash between the two teams took place the most times in T20 World Cups. However, Pakistan hold a perfect record against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cups, winning all five games. They first faced each other in the inaugural 2007 World Cup, clinched by Pakistan, while their last encounter took place in Adelaide in 2022, which was also won by the defending Champions Trophy winners.