Check out the live streaming details for the Pakistan and Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

As the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 progresses, Pakistan is gearing up to face Bangladesh in the ninth fixture at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 27th at 2:30 PM IST.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced challenges in Group A, with losses in their first two matches. Pakistan currently sits at the bottom of the points table, while Bangladesh holds the third position. Their defeats have come against strong opponents, underscoring the tough competition in the group.

Pakistan suffered a loss to India in their last match, despite Saud Shakeel's impressive 62-run innings. Bangladesh, on the other hand, faced a 5-wicket defeat against New Zealand, despite Najmul Hossain Shanto's commendable 77-run performance.

Live Streaming Details

The PAK vs BAN match is set to take place on Thursday, February 27. This day-night contest is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM IST at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Cricket fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports and Sports18 channels in India. For those on the go, the match can also be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch in Rawalpindi is anticipated to be slower if the gloomy conditions persist and rain continues to fall before the match. The overcast conditions will also provide support to the seamers, allowing them to generate movement. Historically, the pacers have received early assistance, with conditions gradually favoring the batters as the game progresses. Towards the end of the day, the ball is expected to grip the surface, which will benefit the spinners.

Weather report

According to Accuweather.com, there is an 88 percent chance of rainfall throughout the day, with a total of 4.5 hours of showers predicted in intermittent spells. As a result, it is likely that the match will be shortened due to the weather conditions. There is also a possibility that the match may be completely washed out. It is important for both teams to be prepared for any potential disruptions and to adapt their strategies accordingly.

Predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman

