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Pakistan U-19 team mistaken for asylum seekers: What actually happened outside their hotel?

Pakistan’s U-19 cricket team found itself at the centre of a bizarre incident in England after protesters outside their hotel reportedly mistook the young cricketers for asylum seekers. Here’s what actually happened and how the confusion was cleared up.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 06:07 PM IST

Pakistan U-19 team mistaken for asylum seekers: What actually happened outside their hotel?
Courtesy: X
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While Pakistan’s senior cricket team battled England in Birmingham, the U-19 squad found themselves at the center of an unexpected controversy down south. In a bizarre turn locals in Portsmouth actually mistook the teenage players for asylum seekers.

What actually happened?

On September 8, just a couple days after protests broke out over newly arrived migrants, the Pakistan U-19 team’s coach bus pulled up outside a Marriott Hotel in Cosham. People spotted a group of young Asian men and, amid the tense climate around immigration, rumors started flying. Social media buzzed. Protestors arrived on the scene.

One local councillor from the anti-immigration Reform UK party tried to calm things down. He confirmed—with help from The Guardian—that these weren’t migrants but the Pakistan U-19 cricket squad.

Police response

Police quickly got involved. “We were notified that a group of people were starting to congregate,” a Hampshire Police spokesman explained. Officers spoke to protestors and made it clear their assumptions were off-base. The spokesman stopped short of explicitly naming the Pakistan U-19 players—but, by then, the confusion was obvious.

Underlying tensions and warnings

Michael Bradley from Stand Up To Racism called out the troubling atmosphere. He said this shows how dangerous it’s getting to blame asylum seekers and migrants for the country’s problems.

He didn’t mince words: when a group of teenage athletes spark a protest just because people think they’re migrants, things have gone too far. In his view, protesters are primed to target any black or Asian group that shows up. If this scapegoating keeps growing, Bradley warned, racist violence will follow.

In the aftermath of the incident, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has contacted the PCB to inquire about the well-being of the team members while also assessing security measures for the rest of the tour.

The teams are scheduled to compete in three additional Youth ODIs from September 12 to 16. Meanwhile, in Edgbaston, the Pakistan senior team, led by Babar Azam, faced another dismal beginning, getting dismissed for just 133 runs in their first innings. This follows their previous losses in the first two Tests of the series by significant margins.

Also read| Big change coming at CSK? MS Dhoni wants THIS former India batter to replace Stephen Fleming

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