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Pakistan travel fears ahead of PSL 2026 after Australian players warned against visiting Peshawar

As per media reports, the Australian government granted permission for the players to travel to Pakistan, but also advised them not to enter the city of Peshawar due to security concerns.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 17, 2026, 07:03 PM IST

Pakistan travel fears ahead of PSL 2026 after Australian players warned against visiting Peshawar
PSL 2026 is set to commence on March 26
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The Australian government has reportedly granted permission for its cricket stars to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, but has also advised them not to travel to Peshawar due to rising tensions with Afghanistan. Several Australian players like Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, and Marnus Labuschagne are set to feature in PSL 2026. Not only this, Tim Paine and Jason Gillespie will also be seen in coaching roles in the tournament.

Peshwar has been labelled 'not to travel' zone by the Australian government due to rising conflict with Afghanistan after Pakistan launched air strikes on Kabul on Tuesday, killing over 400 people and leaving several hundred injured.

Peshawar is set to host the fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Rawalpindiz at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium on March 28, with both sides featuring Australian players. Peshawar-based franchise has Aaron Hardie, whereas the Rawalpindi side has Jake Fraser-McGurk in their team.

The Australian players have also been assured of safe evacuation from private flights by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in case of emergency.

The 11th season of the PSL is set to commence on March 26, two days before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This is the second straight year when the PSL and the IPL will go head-to-head. 

Meanwhile, this will be the first time that PSL will include eight teams in total, after two teams of Hyderabad and Rawalpindi were introduced.

In the first-ever PSL players' auction, Afghanistan stars withdrew their names after the direct signing of Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz by Peshawar Zalmi.

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Rashmika Mandanna resumes Mysaa shoot after wedding with Vijay Deverakonda, shares glimpse from sets: 'The Hunt Begins'
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