Pakistan to win another ICC T20I World Cup: Netizens make wild claim after Australia's early exit

Mitchell Marsh-led Australia were knocked out of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 in the group stage after losing to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

The eight teams for the Super 8 round of the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026 are now confirmed, which also includes Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India. However, fans were shocked to see Australia missing out on the Super 8 round after they lost to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the group stage. However, some cricket fanatics have drawn a wild connection with Australia's early exit in an ICC tournament and predicted Pakistan's victory for the title. Yes, you read it right!

Several netizens have drawn parallels with the history and predicted that Pakistan might lift the ICC T20I World Cup trophy, as a similar pattern has been seen in the past.

Will Pakistan lift ICC T20I World Cup 2026 trophy?

Unlike Australia, Pakistan have qualified for the Super 8 round and are in the Group 2 alongside New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka. A post shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), Pakistan went on to win the 1992 World Cup, under the captaincy of Imran Khan, whereas defending champions Australia were knocked out in the initial stage of the tournament.

1992 - Australia knocked out in group stage, Pakistan won the WC.



2009 - Australia knocked out in group stage, Pakistan won the T20 WC.



2017 - Australia knocked out in group stage, Pakistan won the Champions Trophy.



2026 - Australia knocked out in group stage of T20 WC. pic.twitter.com/yJDAeLJhEw — Salman (@TsMeSalman) February 17, 2026

A similar pattern occurred in 2009 when Pakistan lifted their maiden T20I World Cup, while the Aussies were knocked out of the tournament in the group stage.

Again, Pakistan won an ICC tournament in 2017, the Champions Trophy, and, again, Australia returned home after being eliminated in the group stage.

Now, since Australia is again eliminated early in the ongoing T20I World Cup 2026, fans are making wild claims about Pakistan lifting the ICC silverware. However, Pakistan's side are not among the favourites in the ongoing tournament and were even on the edge of losing their qualification for the Super 8 round.

Meanwhile, the Salman Ali Agha-led side will begin their Super 8 campaign against New Zealand on February 21 in Colombo. Their next fixture will be against Englandon February 24 in Kandy. The last Super 8 match for the Men in Green will be against Sri Lanka in Kandy on February 28.