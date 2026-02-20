Pakistan to win another ICC T20I World Cup: Netizens make wild claim after Australia's early exit

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Space Kiss: How India’s Gaganyaan will dock with the ISS

Toxic teaser review: Yash's 'bloody carnage' in dual avatar leaves netizens with mixed feelings, fans think 'Dhurandhar 2 bhari padegi'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Marghat Hanuman temple on govt’s 1-year completion, launches 51 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

CBSE Class 10th English board exam tomorrow; check last-minute tips, top-scoring topics to revise in less than 24 hours

Was RSS chief targeted? Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones at Hardoi in UP, with Mohan Bhagwat on board, details here

Delhi Tragedy: 6-year-old girl dies after e-rickshaw overturns in Janakpuri area, grandmother alleges, 'i begged, no one came to help'

Beth Mooney scripts history after second T20I game against India, surpasses Meg Lanning to achieve major feat

US Alien Files: Donald Trump directs agencies to release files on UFOs, extraterrestrial life; What is mystery around Area 51?

Barack Obama leaked 'classified information' about Aliens? Donald Trump says former US president made big mistake

Meet Namgya Choden Khampa, 2000-batch IFS, who attended Donald Trump's Board of Peace inaugural meeting as Indian representative

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Space Kiss: How India’s Gaganyaan will dock with the ISS

Space Kiss: How India’s Gaganyaan will dock with the ISS

Toxic teaser review: Yash's 'bloody carnage' in dual avatar leaves netizens with mixed feelings, fans think 'Dhurandhar 2 bhari padegi'

Toxic teaser review: Yash's 'bloody carnage' in dual avatar divides internet

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Marghat Hanuman temple on govt’s 1-year completion, launches 51 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Marghat Hanuman temple on govt’s 1-year completion

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more

Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Pakistan to win another ICC T20I World Cup: Netizens make wild claim after Australia's early exit

Mitchell Marsh-led Australia were knocked out of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 in the group stage after losing to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 11:15 AM IST

Pakistan to win another ICC T20I World Cup: Netizens make wild claim after Australia's early exit
Australia were eliminated in the group stage of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The eight teams for the Super 8 round of the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026 are now confirmed, which also includes Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India. However, fans were shocked to see Australia missing out on the Super 8 round after they lost to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in the group stage. However, some cricket fanatics have drawn a wild connection with Australia's early exit in an ICC tournament and predicted Pakistan's victory for the title. Yes, you read it right!

 

Several netizens have drawn parallels with the history and predicted that Pakistan might lift the ICC T20I World Cup trophy, as a similar pattern has been seen in the past.

 

Will Pakistan lift ICC T20I World Cup 2026 trophy?

 

Unlike Australia, Pakistan have qualified for the Super 8 round and are in the Group 2 alongside New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka. A post shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), Pakistan went on to win the 1992 World Cup, under the captaincy of Imran Khan, whereas defending champions Australia were knocked out in the initial stage of the tournament.

 

 

A similar pattern occurred in 2009 when Pakistan lifted their maiden T20I World Cup, while the Aussies were knocked out of the tournament in the group stage.

 

Again, Pakistan won an ICC tournament in 2017, the Champions Trophy, and, again, Australia returned home after being eliminated in the group stage.

 

Now, since Australia is again eliminated early in the ongoing T20I World Cup 2026, fans are making wild claims about Pakistan lifting the ICC silverware. However, Pakistan's side are not among the favourites in the ongoing tournament and were even on the edge of losing their qualification for the Super 8 round.

 

Meanwhile, the Salman Ali Agha-led side will begin their Super 8 campaign against New Zealand on February 21 in Colombo. Their next fixture will be against Englandon February 24 in Kandy. The last Super 8 match for the Men in Green will be against Sri Lanka in Kandy on February 28. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Space Kiss: How India’s Gaganyaan will dock with the ISS
Space Kiss: How India’s Gaganyaan will dock with the ISS
Toxic teaser review: Yash's 'bloody carnage' in dual avatar leaves netizens with mixed feelings, fans think 'Dhurandhar 2 bhari padegi'
Toxic teaser review: Yash's 'bloody carnage' in dual avatar divides internet
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Marghat Hanuman temple on govt’s 1-year completion, launches 51 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Marghat Hanuman temple on govt’s 1-year completion
CBSE Class 10th English board exam tomorrow; check last-minute tips, top-scoring topics to revise in less than 24 hours
CBSE Class 10th English board exam tomorrow; check top-scoring topics to revise
Was RSS chief targeted? Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones at Hardoi in UP, with Mohan Bhagwat on board, details here
Stone-pelting hits Vande Bharat carrying RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in UP
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement